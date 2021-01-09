https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/09/the-horned-guy-is-arrested-charged-with-breaking-into-the-capitol-n1326747

The Department of Justice announced Saturday morning that the man seen at the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday wearing a fur outfit, face paint, and horns has been arrested and charged.

The DOJ announced that the Horned Man is facing two federal charges.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody today. It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants. This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.

It wasn’t hard to find him.

Meet Jake Angeli, Arizona actor/singer. People in show biz, remember he is a dangerous revolutionary and maybe assume he’s not a team player. pic.twitter.com/s1cRY2x9LM — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 7, 2021

Some of the protesters gathering outside the Capitol Building were allowed in as I reported on PJ Media, but the DOJ says that Agnelli and others forced their way into the building, increasing the severity of the charges against them.

He was outed on social media almost the second he was seen inside the Capitol Building on livestream videos and TV coverage as protesters swarmed the building as Congress debated the results of the Electoral College vote.

Fellow VAs! This is Jake Angeli. He’s one of the terrorists who have been raiding, rioting and acting like complete baby dipshits at the White House today with his MAGA friends. He’s also a voice actor. Do me a favor and blacklist the absolute hell out of him. Thanks love ya! pic.twitter.com/e1M1DZw7iU — Mr.Keyrock (@MisterKeyrock) January 7, 2021

Chansley/Angeli is an actor who has been seen at protests and rallies. He clearly wants to be noticed and wears the same get-up at all of them.

Has this creature been identified? Guessing he is a Q nut. pic.twitter.com/qvUnPN4gMn — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 7, 2021

He appeared at a Black Lives Matter protest holding a sign that reads “Q Sent Me.”

The whole picture pic.twitter.com/4vQAbJC5YW — ileana MK (@ZnEcBsRuA) January 6, 2021

He manages to show up and get selfies with a lot of well-known people in Trump world or the media, though he’s in skivvies and unrecognizable as the Horned Man when he does it.

It seems unlikely those in photos with him such as Rudy Guiliani and Bernard Kerik know he’s a Q conspiracy theorist or dresses in horns, furs, and face paint in his downtime.

I guess cops got him!! He’s all over the news. pic.twitter.com/za498Fx2hH — danielle Eskinazi Casting CCDA (@DanielleCasting) January 7, 2021

Angeli is identified online as a Q shaman.

Though he looks like some of the weirdos who show up at antifa and BLM riots where they burn and loot, he’s not with them.

Anyone have proof that this Buffalo idiot wasn’t Antfia? pic.twitter.com/yRbg9oucXo — Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) January 7, 2021

He was arrested with two other people, including a member of the Virginia House of Delegates and the man seen walking away with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium.

Jake Angeli, https://t.co/Yh7xgguMNq “I am a highly talented actor, voiceover artist and singer. I am capable of performing over 30 different voices and numerous different accents. I am also very skilled at embodying characters and expressing emotions…” pic.twitter.com/t45eOZ4CeC — Manda Lee (@AmandaLHua) January 6, 2021

And no, he’s not the lead singer for Jamiroquai.

The DOJ says the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office is taking the lead on the charges. The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are taking lead in the investigation. The Trump Administration has enhanced the penalties for rioters damaging and destroying national artifacts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

