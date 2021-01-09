https://politicrossing.com/these-five-men-will-now-control-much-of-your-freedom/

Take a good look at these five men below. You may not know it but they are your dark overlords now. Private unelected citizens, they own and/or support most of the communication infrastructure in America today. Are you okay with that? We are all fools to place this much power in the hands of five men.

How evil are their intentions? Quite. Well, only if you are a conservative. They didn’t even wait for the left to take power. The minute they saw that they WOULD get power they began extracting their pound of flesh from Trump and his followers. What they are doing to Trump and well-known supporters is to send a signal: Don’t try this again. We will destroy you.

Well, why doesn’t the government step in? Simple. Between the five of them, they own most of the Representatives and Senators. Through their contributions, and the contribution of the many companies and PACS they control they fund the elections of our politicians. Do their bidding and you get their money. Quite simple really.

So, what do you think can and should be done? How do you feel about what these men have done the last two days (I bet my liberal friends are ecstatic about the crushing of dissent – the left hates dissent)? Do their actions concern you at all?

