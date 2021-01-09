https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/want-blood-forbes-chief-content-officer-warns-companies-hiring-kayleigh-mcenany-prominent-trump-officials/

Forbes ⁩chief content officer Randall Lane warned companies this week against hiring ⁦Kayleigh McEnany and other prominent Trump officials.

Lane writes, “Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.”

Whoa. ⁦ @Forbes ⁩ chief content officer warns against hiring ⁦ @kayleighmcenany ⁩ ⁦or other prominent Trump flacks: “Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.” https://t.co/KeXF2gVXVV

Randall Lane at Forbes reported:

Yesterday’s insurrection was rooted in lies. That a fair election was stolen. That a significant defeat was actually a landslide victory. That the world’s oldest democracy, ingeniously insulated via autonomous state voting regimens, is a rigged system. Such lies-upon-lies, repeated frequently and fervently, provided the kindling, the spark, the gasoline.

That Donald Trump devolved from commander-in-chief to liar-in-chief didn’t surprise Forbes: As we’ve chronicled early and often, for all his billions and Barnum-like abilities, he’s been shamelessly exaggerating and prevaricating to our faces for almost four decades. More astonishing: the number of people willing to lend credence to that obvious mendacity on his behalf.

In this time of transition – and pain – reinvigorating democracy requires a reckoning. A truth reckoning. Starting with the people paid by the People to inform the People.

As someone in the business of facts, it’s been especially painful to watch President Trump’s press secretaries debase themselves. Yes, as with their political bosses, spins and omissions and exaggerations are part of the game. But ultimately in PR, core credibility is the coin of the realm.