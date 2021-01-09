https://genzconservative.com/how-the-elites-view-trump-voters/

They Utterly Despise You: How the Elites View Trump Voters

In addition to revelations of how the elites view Trump voters, much has happened recently, as anyone not living under a very large, soundproof rock certainly knows. Biden stole an election, most Republicans deserted Trump (especially Lindsey Graham, who did a complete 180 and now wants to arrest all Trump supporters who were at the Capitol), and a mob of people led by a shirtless guy in a buffalo headdress stormed the Capitol.

As millions of words of digital ink have already been spilled discussing those events, I won’t go into them other than to say that rioting, like voter fraud, is utterly unacceptable. We can’t save the republic from the clutches of the socialist left by burning it to the ground. Weimar Germany’s transition to Nazi Germany shows what happens when political violence becomes acceptable: the inevitable tyrannical result isn’t pretty.

But, like the news about Sen. Hawley’s resolution overshadowed the news about Jimmy Galligan’s attempt to ruin the life of a white classmate of his, this week’s storming of the Capitol has overshadowed an incredibly disturbing statement by Anderson Cooper, in which that lemming in a suit showed just how the elites view Trump voters. Here’s what he said:

“Look at them, they’re high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it’s stunning. And they’re going to go back, you know, to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn they’re staying at, and the Garden Marriott, and they’re going to have some drinks and they’re going to talk about the great day they had in Washington … They stood up for nothing other than mayhem.”

That’s how the elites view Trump voters, the real Americans who had the temerity to stand up for traditional America. They view you and other members of the middle class as mere peons. In their view, you eat at Olive Garden rather than trendy D.C. “fusion” restaurants. You stay at the Holiday Inn or Garden Marriott rather than the Ritz.

To them, that makes you a nothing. A zero. That’s how the elites view Trump voters. Because you’re in the middle class, you’re disgusting to them and worthy only of their unhidden disgust and contempt.

It wasn’t enough for Cooper to say that political violence is horrible, a fact that almost everyone understands (other than the millions of Antifa and BLM rioters, of course). No, he had to show his utter contempt for you and for every other American struggling to get by and horrified about what’s happening in Washington right now.

That attitude, the attitude behind how the elites view Trump voters, is what enables everything they’ve done to us.

As much as the moan and groan about the phantom menace of white privilege, the elites know it’s not real; white men are the only class of citizen that it’s acceptable to discriminate against. But that doesn’t matter to them because they want to crush you. They view you in the same way as the French aristocrats viewed their peasants before the revolution- as contemptible and unworthy of the good life.

When they talk about helping the “common man” by taxing income at confiscatory levels, they know that’s nonsense and that Biden’s tax plan will gut the economy. But again, they don’t care that they’re stealing the bread out of your child’s mouth. They think they know how to spend your money better than you do and that they, therefore, have a right to take however much of it they please.

The first and second amendments? Those are just for the elites, not “bitter clingers.” Sure, important people like Hillary should have a swarm of armed guards wherever they go, but average people shouldn’t be able to defend themselves. Anderson Cooper should be able to go on CNN and demean you while lying to the American people, but you shouldn’t be able to say what’s on your mind. If you do, you’ll be attacked by the leftist cancel culture mob. To our ruling elite, rights aren’t rights given by God, but the privilege of a select view. And to them, you’re not deserving of those rights because you’re a smelly deplorable.

BLM thugs can loot in riots that lasted for months, but you couldn’t go to work. They have an “enlightened” view of the world, so they can do what they want. You’re a conservative, so you can’t.

Graham and Biden, along with the rest of the elite, sent your children off to fight and die in foreign wars and now demean that sacrifice by demeaning you.

That’s how the elites view Trump voters and the rest of middle America. You’re not a countryman of theirs, or even a human. You’re just a peon that should be viewed with complete and utter contempt.

But that’s not just Anderson Cooper that views you that way. He might have been the first person to say it out loud since Hillary, but all of the elites, Republican and Democrat alike view you as a peon.

It’s why Mitt Romney feels no guilt about working with Bain to offshore many thousands of jobs, improving profitability slightly through the use of “labor arbitrage,” a horrific concept that destroyed the life of the average American worker. The globalists have no remorse about the costs of their actions because they don’t care about you.

It’s why Lindsey Graham is now pledging to spend the next six years persecuting Trump supporters; he thinks it’s terrible not that Democrats stole the election, but that you spoke your mind.

It’s why McConnell passed tax cuts for corporations but wouldn’t focus on a tax cut for the middle class. His dim view of you is why he gave away hundreds of billions to special interests such as gender studies programs in Pakistan, but wouldn’t even consider giving more than a crumb of relief to average Americans.

They all view you with contempt. That’s just how the elites view Trump voters and average Americans. Never forget it.

