Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch has also been censored by Twitter for 7 days.

Big Tech, Big Media, the Democrats and foreign states are doing all they can to prevent any mention of Joe Biden’s election steal away from President Trump. We’ve never seen anything like this is a country that once valued free speech.

This week we saw numerous individuals censored on Twitter, including the President of the United States. Fitton shared this on Parler:

The US Congress created monsters when they gave Big Tech special privileges in running their operations. They are not held accountable for the things people say on their platforms yet they can censor the content that they want, preventing free speech.

