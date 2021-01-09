https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-we-are-looking-at-the-possibilities-of-building-our-own-platform/
About The Author
Related Posts
Read ATF proposed rules…
December 18, 2020
Obama attacks Hispanics for supporting Trump…
November 25, 2020
Watch Live — SpaceX rocket launch at 8 pm eastern…
January 7, 2021
‘42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once’…
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy