https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/2-spd-officers-reportedly-dc-during-chaos-capitol-placed-leave/TYBUTOIHGBCDXGKFNNOEUES7LE/
“This week, Americans across the country witnessed an insurrection at the United States Capitol building. This act — encouraged by President Trump — was a direct attack on our democracy, fundamental American values, and the rule of law. A police officer lost their life defending our democracy and countless individuals were hurt, and the violent attack on our U.S. Capitol was quite simply domestic terrorism. It is deeply disturbing that any Seattle or Washington residents participated in criminal, unlawful, and violent events this week in Washington.”