https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/us-attorney-opens-federal-excessive-force-investigation-shooting-death-usaf-veteran-ashli-babbitt-shot-capitol-police/

US Attorney Michael Sherwin confirmed to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge that his office has opened a federal excessive force investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman entered the US Capitol building on Wednesday.

#CapitolRiots NEW: US Attorney Michael Sherwin confirms @CBSNews his office has opened a formal, federal excessive force investigation related to the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt who was shot by US Capitol Police Wednesday within the Capitol building. Sherwin has assigned — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 9, 2021

The same US Attorney’s Office has also opened a homicide investigation into the death of Capitol Hill Officer Brian Sicknick.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign Banned From EMAILING Supporters After Being Suspended By Mail Service Provider

his civil rights section to be the lead prosecutors for the case which is being investigation by both FBI and DC Police @DCPoliceDept The same US Attorney’s Office has also opened a homicide investigation into the death of Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 9, 2021

Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran from San Diego who served 4 tours with the US Air Force as a high-level security officer was shot and killed by Capitol Police on Wednesday.

Ashli Babbitt was shot through a window on a closed door by an officer.

Babbitt appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber.

Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons.

They opened fired and shot Ashli in the neck.

She was wheeled out of the Capital in a stretcher covered in blood and later pronounced dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

