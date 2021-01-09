https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/us-attorney-opens-federal-excessive-force-investigation-shooting-death-usaf-veteran-ashli-babbitt-shot-capitol-police/

US Attorney Michael Sherwin confirmed to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge that his office has opened a federal excessive force investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman entered the US Capitol building on Wednesday.

The same US Attorney’s Office has also opened a homicide investigation into the death of Capitol Hill Officer Brian Sicknick.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign Banned From EMAILING Supporters After Being Suspended By Mail Service Provider

Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran from San Diego who served 4 tours with the US Air Force as a high-level security officer was shot and killed by Capitol Police on Wednesday.

Ashli Babbitt was shot through a window on a closed door by an officer.

Babbitt appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber.

Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons.

They opened fired and shot Ashli in the neck.

She was wheeled out of the Capital in a stretcher covered in blood and later pronounced dead.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...