https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/usa-today-notes-the-telling-silence-of-nhl-players-since-the-storming-of-the-capitol-building-by-white-supremacists/

Black Lives Matter demonstrations dominated the summer, and while the WNBA was more than happy to walk off the court during the anthem, it took until August for players in the National Hockey League to take a knee during both the American and Canadian national anthems. That same month, a group called the Hockey Diversity Alliance called for some changes to make the NHL more attuned to social justice, such as temporarily changing the blue stripe on the ice to black and opening hockey rinks as polling stations during the 2020 election.

Some were glad to see the NHL finally going woke, but now USA Today seems troubled that the NHL has remained silent on the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

NHL players’ silence over the past few days shows just how little things have changed https://t.co/apas300AXK pic.twitter.com/DHzmGBoyFS — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 9, 2021

Hemal Jhaveri writes:

And yet, as days pass after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed into the U.S. Capitol, the NHL world has been largely silent and passive, retreating once again behind its apolitical shield. … At its core, the storming of the Capitol represented a violent white supremacist insurrection, the actions of people worked into a frenzy against a multiracial democracy. When people, including NHL players, took to the streets to protest against police shootings and systemic racism, this is exactly the sick and debased ideology they were standing up against. On Wednesday though, when the opportunity presented itself to specifically condemn these actions—that were so clearly against what players say they stand for—why were so many in the hockey community so utterly silent?

Jhaveri then lists five players who did acknowledge the rioting at the Capitol — but the rest of professional hockey remains in its bubble.

“What fans are talking about” This ain’t it, I promise. — Kyle Addison (@949_Kyle) January 9, 2021

This isn’t what fans are talking about — Mr Brooder 🪓 (@mr_brooder) January 9, 2021

Ideological hegemony demanded RIGHT NOW! — earlyman (@earlyman420) January 9, 2021

Not everybody needs to comment on every thing — Gary (@LentzGary) January 9, 2021

GFY — Jason W. (@j4539w) January 9, 2021

Go…and I can’t emphasize this strongly enough…F*CK YOURSELVES — SchmuckGary (@SchmuckGary) January 9, 2021

Oh shut up and stop looking for reasons to be offended. — BTME (@btme87) January 9, 2021

Please stop. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) January 9, 2021

We’re good. Thanks. — Evets Child (@Evetsisnthappy) January 9, 2021

Not all Americans are sheep. Independent thought is still alive but journalism remains dead. — The North Remembers (@TheNorth212) January 9, 2021

Yes, we were all waiting to hear from the NHL … and Coca-Cola and Ben & Jerry’s.

Related:

Hockey Diversity Alliance has more ideas, such as changing the blue line to black and using NHL rinks as polling stations https://t.co/sh8KsfTyqQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

