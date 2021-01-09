http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QmBH7bzoqcs/

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has fired coach Chris Malone after posting a tweet about Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams highlighting her girth and her alleged efforts to cheat during the recent elections.

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!” Malone tweeted on Tuesday. “Enjoy the buffet, Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!”

IN OUR INBOX: We’ve heard that @UTChattanooga assistant football coach, Chris Malone, deleted his account after posting this vile comment. Parents and students are outraged. pic.twitter.com/0bNJ1HYgPx — Chattanooga Holler (@NoogaHoller) January 7, 2021

Malone’s employers were not amused at the content of his tweet.

“Our football program has a clear set of standards. Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waver on,” UTC head coach Rusty Wright said on Wednesday.

“What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for,” Wright added. “Life is bigger than football, and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effective immediately, that individual is no longer part of my staff.”

Mark Wharton, Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics, also issued a statement noting that Malone was fired.

“Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments on that post do not represent the values of our football program, our Athletics department, or our University. With that said, effectively, that individual is no longer a part of the program.”

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP also chimed in with criticism of Malone’s post, according to WCRB TV.

The “civil rights” group claimed it was “deeply concerned with the racist and derogatory statement” in Malone’s post.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

