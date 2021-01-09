http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uD8zjhQS5w0/

An Antifa group armed with a baseball bat, bottles, and chemical sprays attacked a group of Trump supporters at a demonstration in San Diego. Antifa also threw glass bottles, rocks, and eggs at a line of police officers attempting to maintain order.

A video tweeted by Fox5’s Paul Makarushka shows a large group of Antifa counter-protesters attempting to surround a group of Trump supporters. One man is seen waving an Antifa flag over the head of one of the Trump supporters. Another can be seen wielding a baseball bat.

The video shows one Antifa man with a bat approaching a few Trump supporters with a bat while another dowses the couple with pepper spray. As the Trump supporters retreat, they are attacked with multiple large objects being thrown at them. Multiple fights break out.

As police arrived and attempted to separate the groups, Antifa began throwing eggs and bottles at police, Fox5 San Diego reported.

San Diego police officials eventually declared the demonstration to be an unlawful assembly, due to acts of violence.

Raw video from Fox5 from above the protest shows large objects being thrown by Antifa at police.

 Violence against the police continued with eggs, glass bottles, and rocks being thrown at officers.

Police officials also stated that protesters used pepper spray against officers.

The protesters eventually disbanded.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

