As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, former New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong, who wants to know if white people are “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins” because of their “genetic disposition,” asked when Andy Ngo would be banned from Twitter for inciting violence. How does he incite violence? He posts the mugshots of far-left extremists online after they’ve been arrested. That has made day-to-day life uncomfortable for some rioters.

Here’s Ngo at it again, reposting a video shot by Fox 5 San Diego’s Paul Makarushka of some people doing something. We don’t want to call them Antifa, because as Joe Biden pointed out at the second presidential debate, Antifa is just an idea.

They won’t call it anything because not even Fox 5 in San Diego is going to air it, very likely.

And CNN’s Don Lemon would frame it as white supremacists attacking a mostly peaceful gathering of people opposed to fascism.

