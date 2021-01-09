https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/watch-as-antifa-which-is-just-an-idea-assaults-a-small-group-of-conservatives-in-san-diego/

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, former New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong, who wants to know if white people are “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins” because of their “genetic disposition,” asked when Andy Ngo would be banned from Twitter for inciting violence. How does he incite violence? He posts the mugshots of far-left extremists online after they’ve been arrested. That has made day-to-day life uncomfortable for some rioters.

Here’s Ngo at it again, reposting a video shot by Fox 5 San Diego’s Paul Makarushka of some people doing something. We don’t want to call them Antifa, because as Joe Biden pointed out at the second presidential debate, Antifa is just an idea.

A mob of antifa assault a small group of conservatives in San Diego, Cal. The black bloc mob is also waving an #antifa flag. pic.twitter.com/vFikfVZ41K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2021

And the left condones this — tammy mcquilliams (@frostycake12) January 9, 2021

I wonder what the left will call this? — Charles “Chaplain” Ratcliff (@Charlesrat74) January 9, 2021

They won’t call it anything because not even Fox 5 in San Diego is going to air it, very likely.

They are free to be more emboldened than ever now. Biden will be like the mayor of Portland. — Marsha Leigh (@_marshaleigh) January 9, 2021

Twitter didn’t see any of the Antifa mob over the last 2 years. It’s all in our head — Carey (@broadsandrods) January 9, 2021

One day this isn’t going to end well… — DPL (@dplsdca) January 9, 2021

Let’s just do the whole thing one time and get it over with. They bring theirs and we bring ours. No more of this 20 on 4 shit. — Patrick Healy (@_WaitWWhat_) January 9, 2021

And CNN’s Don Lemon would frame it as white supremacists attacking a mostly peaceful gathering of people opposed to fascism.

The person with the pepper spray and everyone who committed battery are in violation of the CA penal code. That’s unlawful use of pepper spray and it’s a crime. — 🇺🇸 My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) January 9, 2021

Check out the soy boy throw something at the end of the video. My 3 year old has a better wind up. — Tim Twomey (@Tim2me) January 9, 2021

They only confront when they have a 5:1 advantage, so there is that…… — Dalynn B. Parks (@DalynnBParks) January 9, 2021

And if they actually stand their ground they get arrested. This is the bullshit world were in right now, and it’s not getting better. — David 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DavidT_Canucks) January 9, 2021

Did they use Twitter to organize? — Davey G. Moneè ➐ -97%🔻 (@BubbleInvestor) January 9, 2021

Tough guys in a group… — Fay (@Fay29261205) January 9, 2021

They are now more emboldened than ever. — PS Bartlett (@PSBartlett) January 9, 2021

It’s acceptable, it’s just an idea — al₿one (@a7ex_) January 9, 2021

Look at all the “domestic terrorists” @NormOrnstein — Steven Barnes (@s_barnes_) January 9, 2021

But Joe told me it was just an idea. — Peter 🖤 Darth Sardonis (@fistfulofpeter) January 9, 2021

Just an idea waving a flag — 𝙴𝚜𝚜𝚘𝚑 (@ess0h) January 9, 2021

