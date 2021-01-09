https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wayne-root-stand-president-trump-will-always-stand-trump/

By Wayne Allyn Root

The media, politicians and the DC Swamp haven’t got a clue what the people think and feel. As a matter of fact, they are always dead wrong about everything.

Let’s start with my personal experiences on Wednesday morning. As the leading conservative radio host in Las Vegas, with the powerhouse afternoon-drive radio show on KBET 790 AM, I called for a Trump Car Parade to celebrate President Trump and show the media how we felt about a stolen election.

Thousands of cars and an estimated 10,000 people showed up for my event to celebrate President Trump. Pound for pound (per capita) this might be the biggest turnout in all of America for President Trump. In a town never known for politics, let alone conservative politics. In a state (Nevada) that Democrats and the media claim Trump lost.

Last time Biden showed up here, 20 people attended. A Biden car parade later in the day attracted a few dozen cars.

At my parade, thousands of cars adorned with American flags and Trump flags dominated the world-famous Vegas Strip for three hours. As usual, this outpouring of love and support for Trump went unrecorded by the media. There was barely a mention on any local TV news program, no mention in the Vegas newspaper.

Par for the course. This is the same media that has ignored the remarkable outpouring of love and support for President Trump for four long years. They just make believe it doesn’t exist. My event with 10,000 attending is certainly Exhibit A.

Exhibit B is the emails I’ve received in the past 48 hours, all since the Trump march on Washington DC and the tragic events that unfolded at the tail end. If the media thinks they’ve turned Trump’s supporters against Trump, if Democrats think they’ve won and demoralized us, if the RINO Republican establishment thinks they’ve killed the MAGA Movement, I have news for them.

My fan base represents the groundswell and pulse of the national Trump movement. My show isn’t just a Las Vegas show. It is syndicated across the United States of America by USA Radio Network. My fans represent 74 million Trump voters. Here are the valuable takeaways…

1. All of them still love and support President Trump.

2. All of them strongly believe the election was stolen by Democrats.

3. The overwhelming majority now distrust, and in many cases, despise the GOP for abandoning President Trump.

4. Almost every letter I received asked me to put a group together to form a new “Patriot Party.” They want President Trump to play a leading role.

5. They will never again trust, watch, or read anything from the mainstream media. The media has killed itself. You’ve lost all your credibility and half your audience.

6. They will never trust the election process ever again.

7. Democrats are evil tyrants out to destroy the Silent Majority. Censorship and draconian policies will be drawn up to destroy us, take away our income assets, freedom, guns and free speech. The GOP leadership is made up of cowards. It’s up to us to fight for ourselves. That’s why the media is demonizing Trump and all of his supporters. To intimidate us into not fighting back, or speaking up.

That’s the reality of what 74 million Trump supporters and voters believe moving forward- whether you like it, or not. And anyone who refuses to listen or understand is a fool.

One last observation by yours truly:

This is about jealously. It always was. Donald J. Trump is an outsider. A celebrity billionaire- something no one in DC has ever been. Trump is a man of the people. His detractors are all owned by the DC Swamp. The American people mean nothing to them. And they mean nothing to the American people. Two million Americans sacrificed their time and money to come to Washington DC. It was a grass roots, spontaneous outpouring of love for President Trump. Nothing like it has ever been seen in America’s history.

That’s why the jealous media and DC Swamp conspired to demonize Trump and his supporters. They’re jealous and scared to death of our power (if we stick together).

Trump is a hero to 74 million voters. Mitt Romney will never get this love or respect. Neither will Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, or Nancy Pelosi. They can fit their fans into a phone booth. These DC Swamp insiders are all green with envy. They hate and resent Trump. They hate and resent the middle class and the Silent Majority for loving Trump. They hate their own base.

Great job guys, now we hate you back. From this point on, please contact your Senators and Congresspersons, the media, and the CEOS of stores you shop in, and tell them all, “I stand with President Trump, we will always stand with Trump.”

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne is the author of the new #1 national bestselling book, “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

