The Justice Department announced federal charges against a man with 11 Molotov cocktails, a West Virginia Republican state legislator, a man who assaulted a police officer, a man who stole mail from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, a Proud Boys member, and others for their role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building this week.

Ken Cole, a top prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C, told reporters that hundreds of attorneys and investigators were working “24/7” and that “this investigation has the highest priority of the Department of Justice.” He said investigators were pursuing at least 55 cases and that 15 people were likely being criminally charged either today or tomorrow.

When asked about President Trump’s possible criminal liability related to the riot on Tuesday, FBI special agent in charge Steven D’Antuono of the Washington field office said they hadn’t received any feedback from the White House on those legal questions. Cole echoed that position, adding that “we follow the evidence where it leads.” Cole also said that “we don’t expect any charges of that nature” when asked about possible charges of incitement for the ringleaders of the chaos. In addition, D’Antuono said that “we have no indication of that at this time” when asked about claims from some Trump supporters that the storming of the Capitol was fomented by antifa infiltrators.

Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday night “due to injuries sustained while on-duty” after he was “injured while physically engaging with protesters,” according to Capitol Police. Four other people died as a result of the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Cole said that “felony murder is always in play with something like this,” but he declined to provide more details. D’Antuono added, “We are investigating the circumstances that surrounded this death jointly. … That’s all we’re going to go into at this point because it’s an active investigation.”

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen condemned the “violent mob” who “stormed” the Capitol in a Friday statement, adding that “the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.”

Cole said a pickup truck from a man named Lonnie Coffman was located while investigators were searching for pipe bombs on Wednesday, and they found him in possession of 11 Molotov cocktails and two firearms, including an M4 carbine rifle. Cole said the explosives included not only gasoline, but also Styrofoam material “that would constitute home-made napalm.”

Coffman’s explosives used mason jars that he told investigators were filled with “melted Styrofoam and gasoline.” Besides the M4 carbine in his truck, investigators found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a 22-caliber derringer-style handgun on Coffman when they arrested him.

Federal investigators also unsealed criminal information against Joshua Pruitt, whom they said refused to obey the curfew in Washington on Wednesday and whom police matched to images of people storming the Capitol building after taking him into custody.

Derrick Evans, a Republican delegate in the West Virginia legislature, was charged with unlawfully entering the Capitol. Evans livestreamed himself on Facebook in a since-deleted video, in which he could be seen chanting “Trump! “Trump!” as the crowd pushed its way into the Capitol building and eventually saying, “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” In a since-deleted statement, Evans claimed, “I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred.”

Mark Jefferson Leffingwell was arrested on charges of assault of a federal officer, unlawful entry to the Capitol Building, and attempting to disrupt Congress, according to a criminal affidavit written by a Capitol Police officer. That affidavit said that Leffingwell, who was part of a large mob, tried to push through a police barrier in the Senate wing of the Capitol Building and, when he was deterred, punched the officer repeatedly in the head and chest. The officer noted that Leffingwell apologized for punching him on the way to processing at police headquarters.

Christopher Alberts was arrested on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and on Capitol grounds and for curfew violation after a Metropolitan Police Department officer spotted a bulge on his right hip while the officer was helping district police and National Guard troops encircle a crowd near the Capitol. The officer said Alberts tried to flee, and police found a loaded Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol with a round in the chamber and a loaded spare magazine on Alberts, who wore a bulletproof vest and carried a gas mask, a military meal ready-to-eat, and a first aid kit. Alberts said the gun was for personal protection and not to kill anyone.

Police also charged Nicholas Ochs, the leader and founder of the Hawaii chapter of the right-wing Proud Boys organization, who has a Proud Boys tattoo on his arm, with unlawful entry, after he spoke with CNN about being inside the Capitol and shared a picture of himself on Twitter smoking cigarettes inside the Capitol Building with the caption, “Hello from the Capital lol.” An FBI special agent noted in a criminal affidavit that “the Proud Boys have been vocal since the 2020 U.S. presidential election in calling for action over the false claims that President Trump lost the election due to widespread voter fraud,” adding that “some members have advocated for violent action to achieve these ends.”

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old from Gravette, Arkansas, was arrested on Friday and charged with unlawful and violent entry to the Capitol and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, along with the theft of public money, property, or records, after he entered a restricted area of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, where he was photographed with his feet up on her desk.

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the Speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” Rosen said. “Those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice.” Cleveland Meredith was also charged with making interstate threats to Pelosi.

Matthew Council was charged with violent entry to the Capitol and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, pushing a police officer. Cindy Fitchett, Michael Curzio, Douglas Sweet, Bradley Ruskelas, Terry Brown, and Thomas Gallagher were all charged with unlawfully entry to the Capitol, knowingly attempting to impede government business of official functions, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

“Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the U.S. Capitol building breach on January 6th,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy. The FBI, along with our local, state and federal partners, is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We will continue to aggressively investigate each and every individual who chose to ignore the law and instead incite violence, destroy property, and injure others.”

On Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said that “all options are on the table” — potentially including further charges related to rioting, incitement, sedition, and insurrection. He was not on Friday’s call.

Amid concerns that foreign actors may have taken advantage of the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, Cole said that “the goal here really is to identify people and get them at least placeholder charges initially” before doing deeper-dive investigations into “any actors domestic or foreign.”

When pressed on whether the breaching of the Capitol constituted an intelligence failure by the FBI, D’Antuono defended the bureau, saying, “There was no indication that there was anything other than First Amendment activity. … It was not a national security event.”

Trump exhorted a crowd in the many tens of thousands to march on Capitol Hill as Congress was set to conduct the task of counting each state’s certified electoral votes. Pandemonium erupted when hundreds sought to enter, pressing past barricades and clashing with police. Once inside, lawmakers and media hunkered down or fled while the hordes roamed through the building and ignored orders from police to leave.

The woman killed by law enforcement, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt from California, was an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot while trying to climb over a barricade as a large crowd tried to break down a door in the Capitol. Police said three others had various medical emergencies and died during the chaos at the Capitol Building. Police also said 56 officers were injured amid the unrest.