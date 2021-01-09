https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/really-running-biden-gang-not-joe-biden/
Who’s really running the Biden camp? Who will be running the country?
America and the world are wondering who is really running the Biden gang.
Advertisement – story continues below
Joe Biden is clearly lacking cognitive ability and unable to do anything on his own.
He needs to bring out his wife/nurse’s aide with him as a crutch whenever he is without a Teleprompter.
TRENDING: BREAKING: Twitter Bans President Donald Trump — PERMANENTLY
We all know this. It’s not a BIG secret.
Wow. Dementia Joe and Jill Biden Can’t Figure Out How to Pop a Confetti Canon on 2021 New Years Broadcast
Advertisement – story continues below
He reads his speeches on Teleprompter and often stumbles through them.
So who’s writing his speeches and who authorizes what is written and even the topics? Joe can’t do this. He really doesn’t even know where he is most of the time:
Biden Gets Confused and Distracted by a Train During His Campaign Event in Ohio (VIDEO)
Some suspect that Obama is running Biden’s camp.
Obama said himself that he wanted to run the Presidency from behind:
Advertisement – story continues below
Steve Malzberg at RT America Discusses Gateway Pundit Article on Obama Indicating He’s Running the Biden Camp
But is it just Barack and Michelle? Many believe Obama’s handler and chief strategist was George Soros.
Soros and his gang of globalists hate President Trump, populism, nationalism, and individual rights. Obama’s policies were in sync with their sinister goals.
Advertisement – story continues below
Since Biden is connected to Obama, is Soros pulling the levers behind the scene?
George Soros Apparatchik Lord Mallach Brown Believes “A Global Economy Needs Global Institutions to Govern It” – They Hate President Trump and Need Him Gone
Of course the Biden family made billions in deals with the Chinese while bartering US jobs and intellectual property and ignoring China’s theft of both:
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Email Uncovered Where Jim Biden Shares: “The Family Could Provide a Wealth of Introductions and Business Opportunities at the Highest Levels”
Advertisement – story continues below
Maybe China is running the show – they’ve been working with the Bidens for some time.
China knows the Bidens are easily corrupted and easy to manipulate and bribe.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election
Maybe all of the above run the Biden clan? It’s certainly not the American people who concern the Bidens. They just stole an election from Americans. No, the Bidens are a front for some sort of seedy clan.