https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/worlds-unluckiest-burglars-arrested-pocket-dialing-police-robbery/

(WCVB.COM) – Two hapless burglars have been arrested in the UK after accidentally pocket-dialing the police during their crime.

An officer in Staffordshire, central England, labeled the thieves the “world’s unluckiest burglars” and likened them to the ill-fated crooks in the movie “Home Alone.”

He said one of the pair mistakenly sat on his phone and rang 999, the UK’s emergency number, allowing officers to hear the crime in progress and ultimately listen in on their colleagues arresting the duo.

Read the full story ›

The post 'World's unluckiest burglars' arrested after pocket-dialing police during robbery appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

