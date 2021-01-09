https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/09/yahoo-news-journalist-urges-twitter-to-ban-mollie-hemingway/

A Yahoo News journalist urged Twitter to ban other journalists such as The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway from Twitter because they are conservative.

“Now do Jack Posobiec, Dan Scavino, Mollie Hemingway, Rogan O’Handley, Tucker Carlson…” Alexander Nazaryan wrote as Twitter purged its communications channels of President Donald Trump, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and others while Google and Apple banned Twitter alternative Parler from their app stores.

Hemingway is an award-winning and bestselling journalist, coauthor of “Justice on Trial,” and contributor to Fox News. She has broken numerous important news stories, including related to the Brett Kavanaugh inquisition attempt and the Obama administration’s use of federal spy powers to undermine and harass its political opponent, Trump.

Now do Jack Posobiec, Dan Scavino, Mollie Hemingway, Rogan O’Handley, Tucker Carlson… — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) January 8, 2021

The call to action from Nazaryan follows Twitter’s permanent suspension of President Trump’s account on Friday over recent tweets the big tech company claims could pose a “risk of further incitement of violence.” These included Trump’s tweet of a video in which he called on rioting and restive supporters to stand down, end violence, and “go home” in “peace.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the big tech company’s statement read.

Twitter shares fell more than 3 percent after the company announced the ban.

Twitter shares were down over 3% in after-hours trading after Trump’s account was suspended https://t.co/NyH0wILB26 pic.twitter.com/YafQsdsEJt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

While Twitter allows propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party as well as violent declarations from the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to dwell on its platform, it also purged several conservative accounts earlier on Friday including, permanently banning former national security adviser Flynn, former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, and others.

In a statement, Twitter said the accounts in question violated the platform’s policies against harmful activity.

“The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity,” a Twitter spokesman told NBC News. “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

As Twitter continues its censorship campaign, some are fleeing to Parler, a free-speech platform, which crashed Friday evening due to extra activity. Apple, however, is preparing to ban Parler from its devices today, the social media platform told The Federalist on Friday.

Google suspended Parler on Friday night, claiming that its lack of “moderation policies…that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence” is not in compliance with its policies.

BREAKING: Google has suspended Parler from the Google Play store. pic.twitter.com/HJta2BqIOg — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) January 9, 2021

