https://newsthud.com/borat-actor-calls-twitter-banning-trump-the-most-important-moment-in-the-history-of-social-media/

Friday, “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen praised Twitter’s decision to permanently ban President Trump from it’s social network.

Cohen wrote “This is the most important moment in the history of social media. The world’s largest platforms have banned the world’s biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate.”

He added “to every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this–the entire world thanks you!”

This is the most important moment in the history of social media. The world’s largest platforms have banned the world’s biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate. To every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this–the entire world thanks you! pic.twitter.com/jihFaOA39G — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the ACLU’s Senior Legislative Counsel Kate Ruane raised concerns on the permanent suspension by Twitter of Trump.

Ruane said “for months, President Trump has been using social media platforms to seed doubt about the results of the election and to undermine the will of voters.”

The statement adds “we understand the desire to permanently suspend him now, but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions – especially when political realities make those decisions easier.”

Reaction from @ACLU Senior Legislative Counsel Kate Ruane on the permanent suspension by #Twitter of @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/lOy8Cb4H2M — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 9, 2021

Senator Lindsey Graham wrote “Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake.

The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”

Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake. The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2021

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

