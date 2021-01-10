https://www.theepochtimes.com/parler-ceo-says-prepared-to-take-full-legal-action-after-big-tech-companies-target-platform_3650587.html

Parler founder and CEO John Matze said his company is “prepared to take full legal action” after several big tech companies suspended the social media network from their services, according to an email. John Matze, Parler’s founder, told The Epoch Times in an email that he believes Apple, Google, and Amazon had acted in bad faith and that the social media platform is considering legal action. Responding to accusations that Parler was enabling “threats of violence and illegal activity,” Matze said these companies are using recent events to “go after Parler,” even though “there is no evidence Parler was used to coordinate the events.” “Parler has no groups-style feature and Facebook was the number one tool for coordinating meetups for that event,” Matze said. The targeted moderation by these companies against Parler came after civil unrest and acts of violence marred a largely peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol on …

