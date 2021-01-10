https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-breach-of-the-capitol-was-obviously-a-set-up/

What happened at the Capitol building on Wednesday obviously was a stratagem to destroy the President’s popularity and support and overshadow the challenges to the Electoral College vote, to my eyes. The building was breached at the beginning of that process and, of course, riveted the media news feeds. Members of Congress were evacuated with hoods over their heads as if they were in grave danger.

As a group of protesters approached the building, a policeman removed the barricade and appeared to invite them in.

Twitter video (cropped) of one group entering with no police restraint

That group entered the rotunda peacefully and stayed behind the rope line. Those who observed this noted that there were several instigators embedded among the crowd. They were using bullhorns to agitate and move people. A couple of them set off flash bangs.

We now know that several known Antifa activists were among the agitators. As they broke windows, Trump supporters tried to stop them. But the distraction worked, frightened the pathetically spineless Republicans who were set to challenge the stolen election. They quickly capitulated and Biden was certified. The Republicans, even the ones we thought had grit, got rolled.

There were tragic deaths, about which the leftists who planned this could not care less, any more than they cared about all those who died in the riots they so embraced over the summer.

As the plan was rolled out, the media dutifully began blaming Trump for inciting a riot, an enormous lie. Even the hapless Kelly Loeffler changed her mind about supporting the challenge. Talk about a fair-weather friend! She was a weak candidate. Trump did his best for her and she tossed him aside the minute things got rocky.

We do not need any more weathervane Republicans in Congress. We need more people like Matt Gaetz, Ron Johnson, and Jim Jordan. Even Ted Cruz, who was stepping up to the plate, had caved by the next day and was blaming Trump’s rhetoric for the clash. Et tu, Ted?

Josh Hawley did not stand down and has lost a book contract for his courage. Will his valor hold? Time will tell. But one thing is very clear: Trump supporters, conservatives who love this country as founded, now know exactly who among their elected officials actually strive to represent their constituents and those who behave like craven wimps who want to be welcome in the swamp.

Now we all know just how corrupt the swamp truly is; it is much, much worse than we knew. We can thank President Trump for shining the light on who these people really are; self-interested cowards. They are more concerned about their benevolent acceptance in the swamp than the fact that the 2020 election was the most fraudulent in US history.

Now the nation faces some dark days ahead, as Biden put it. He was talking about the virus, but the virus is the least of our problems with what is to come. The stock market is up because the big corporations are dominated by leftists who know they can manipulate Biden as easily as China can and does. But the economy for the rest of us likely will crash, especially if the blue state lockdowns continue, which they likely will. Cuomo, Newsom, Whitmer, Pritzker are wallowing gloriously in their newfound tyrannical power. So what, if thousands of small businesses close, stranding millions of middle-class people in debt and poverty. They do not care. Biden does not care.

Among the ruling class, only Trump cares. That is why they hate him so much. Despite his wealth, he is one of us. They see us as a different species they want nothing to do with, nor should they. We are the worker bees who produce the luxuries they take for granted and to which they believe they are uniquely entitled.

We are on our own. Oh, they will offer a mere six-hundred dollars as they send billions off to other nations and we should accept our lot and be quiet. Watch CNN for five minutes and you will grasp the depth of their loathing for all conservatives. Rick Klein of ABC wants us all purged from society. Soon, we may all be forced to hang a picture of Biden over our beds.

Is there a more venal woman than Nancy Pelosi? She is so terrified of Trump she wants to impeach him before his term is up in eleven days! She wants to make certain he cannot run again. Or is she afraid of something else, perhaps the revelation of more treason among her side of the aisle? Was she in on planning the Capitol chaos? Can we rule it out? She would do anything to hang on to her power and ill-gotten wealth.

One can imagine how offended she and her pals are at the sight of half a million or more Trump supporters in her neighborhood. She, too, defended the summer riots, the looting, the arson, the destruction of statues; “People will do what they do” was her offhand comment when asked about the destruction of historical figures.

There is little doubt in the minds of most watchers of Democrat skullduggery that what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday was a false flag operation as surely as the tragedy in Charlottesville was a set-up and as certainly as the election was stolen. The left learned their Alinsky lessons well; their desired ends justify any and all means. From the moment Trump won in 2016, the left decided he would be dispatched with quickly, but he prevailed despite all their misguided attempts to get rid of him. They became more and more desperate over the last four years and more and more careless. Their election fraud was as blatant and obvious as the Capitol chaos plan. They thought we would all forget how they defended and supported the riots this past year. They still think we are all stupid.

Now Apple, Google and Twitter are collaborating to censor every conservative voice they can. Democrats are thrilled. They seem to have forgotten all about the First Amendment, but then they haven’t liked that pesky Bill of Rights for decades, anyway. China’s CCP is still on Twitter as are the mullahs of Iran; they tweet “death to America.” That’s just fine with Jack Dorsey.

Is this the generation that will let freedom die? President Reagan famously reminded us, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

We need new representation in Congress. We need leaders with strength of character that is sorely lacking in that body now.

••••