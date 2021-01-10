https://thescoop.us/trump-supporters-cancel-amazon-prime-subscriptions-after-amazon-kicks-parler-off-its-web-hosting-service-and-expresses-support-for-black-lives-matter/

The far-left communists that run Amazon have kicked Parler off of its web hosting servers.

This means that the Parler.com website and Parler’s smartphone apps will not be online for weeks, if not months until Parler finds a new server company to host its data.

Parler CEO John Matze posted the news on his Parler account:

“Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products. We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies. This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.”

Parler users are encouraged to visit the social media website Gab.com. Gab owns and operates its own servers, so it is free from Big Tech censorship.

Amazon, at this very moment, has an article expressing its support of the Black Lives Matter Marxist terrorist organization on its website.

“The inequitable and brutal treatment of Black and African Americans is unacceptable,” reads the article.

“Black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and partners, and are committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear. As part of that effort, Amazon will donate a total of $10 million to organizations that are working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans. Recipients—selected with the help of Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN)—include groups focused on combating systemic racism through the legal system as well as those dedicated to expanding educational and economic opportunities for Black communities.”

In response to Amazon kicking Parler off of its web servers and expressing support for BLM, patriotic Americans have canceled their Amazon Prime subscriptions in record numbers.

I, too, canceled my Prime subscription minutes ago. I encourage every patriot and Trump supporter to do the same.

We can’t continue to give our hard-earned money to these leftist globalist corporations that hate our existence.

We are financing our own destruction if we continue to give any of these Big Tech companies our money.

