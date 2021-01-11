https://www.dailywire.com/news/2-capitol-police-officers-suspended-10-15-under-investigation-for-alleged-behavior-during-capitol-riot

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their alleged actions during the riots that recently rocked the Capitol, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) told reporters Monday.

Ryan, who is the chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that is investigating the police response to last week’s riot at the Capitol, said during a press call that 10-15 other individuals were under investigation for their alleged behavior during the incident, according to CNN.

Another House aide claimed that as many as 17 officers are under investigation as part of eight investigations into how the violence and vandalism was able to take place at the Capitol.

“I know that there were two people that were suspended,” Ryan said. “One was the selfie officer and another was an officer that put a MAGA hat on that started directing some people around.”

According to reports from multiple outlets, one of the officers put on a “Make America Great Again” hat and directed people around the building. Another is alleged to have taken a selfie with the rioters.

Ryan maintained that another person had been arrested, though he was unsure if the person was a police officer or a member of the National Guard. A spokesperson for the Ohio lawmaker later retracted that claim.

“A number of social media have indicated concerns about individual officers who, you know, if you look at the video, may have taken selfies with these seditionists or even let them in,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who chairs one of the House committees that supervises the Capitol Police. “We need to thoroughly investigate that, but I also know there were many officers who responded with tremendous bravery. Many officers were injured protecting the Capitol and we do thank them for their patriotism in protecting this temple of democracy.”

A video that appears to show officers opening the door to the protesters and standing aside led Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to demand answers. As The Daily Wire reported:

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) demanded answers Friday after video emerged on social media that seemingly depicts Capitol Police opening the doors to pro-Trump protesters and allowing them to ascend the steps to the Rotunda. Tweeting out the video from OAN reporter Christina Bobb, Roy said, “We need answers from the Capitol Police and Congressional leadership. Now.” The video shows demonstrators entering the Capitol, shuffling through the hallway, and making their way up the stairs as alarms sound and officers stand aside. One of the officers says, “I disagree with it, but…” The rest of the officer’s statement is unclear. We need answers from the Capitol Police and Congressional leadership. Now. https://t.co/xJ2Yvh0qjh — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 8, 2021 The Capitol Police are under intense scrutiny after Trump supporters sieged the complex Wednesday and got inside for about four hours, breaching the Senate chamber and getting into an armed standoff outside the House chamber. Legislators either escaped to a more secure location or sheltered in place. Protesters broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office and made off with some of her belongings, including the speaker’s lectern.

