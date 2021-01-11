http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JbDfOPkGry8/a-job-for-merrick-garland.php

Joe Biden tweeted this:

Who is going to break the news to Slow Joe that it is illegal for the federal government to discriminate on the basis of race and sex? I suppose that task will fall to the incoming Attorney General. It is remarkable that after decades on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden thinks race and sex discrimination are A-OK.

Or maybe not so remarkable–this is the same Biden who, in his vice-presidential debate with Sarah Palin, didn’t know the difference between the First Article of the Constitution and the Second.

