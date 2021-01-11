http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tJnJEbIv2Dg/

Web hosting service and Amazon partner GoDaddy allegedly removed AR15.com from its servers, forcing the site to shift to a backup URL to say visible.

The Washington Examiner reported that AR15.com presents itself as “the world’s largest online firearm community.” It is a place where members can get ask each other questions about guns and gun accessories, and enjoy a vibrant exchange of ideas related to the Second Amendment. But the site is now searching for a new hosting service.

AR15 used a Facebook post to announced the situation:

The Examiner notes that Amazon “kicked Parler off its cloud-based server” shortly after President Trump moved to that platform from Twitter and numerous conservatives moved with him. GoDaddy moved “the bulk of its infrastructure to Amazon Web Services” in 2018, and now AR15.com is seeking a new home.

President-elect Joe Biden has plans to ban the purchase of AR-15s and any other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles that Democrats label “assault weapons.” He made this clear during an August 6, 2019, CNN interview, in which he was asked about taking guns:

CNN: So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns? BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon.

The dilemma now, in light of the plight of AR15.com, is whether Americans even retain the freedom to talk about AR-15s.

