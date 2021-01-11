https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/11/americas-institutional-decline-looks-more-like-mexico-than-europe/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Federalist Political Editor John Daniel Davidson joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to explain how the decline of American institutions will result in the United States looking more like Mexico.

“The reality is if you want to understand the future of the United States, you shouldn’t look to Europe, you should look to Mexico,” Davidson said. “I’ve been saying this for a couple of years now.”

“When you look at Mexico, what do you see? You see a low-trust society where the institutions have failed, the elites are corrupt, and people have turned away from the institutions of public life, and in many cases, even the political process to engage, not just in black-market industries, but in a kind of private patronage system that is a workaround to failed institutions,” he continued.

The biggest indicator of this potential future for the United States, according to Davidson, is the rapid cultural decline of families and young men.

“What we’re seeing with men in the United States is this has more to do with cultural decay and collapse in the family,” Davidson said. “And I think if it’s not reversed, we’re going to see more people decide that they would like to be part of a street gang, they would like to be involved in these political street fights, because it gives them purpose and it makes them feel important and makes them feel strong.”

“It’s sad to see. And there’s not enough, there are not enough voices out there and calling these men to another way of life, and calling them to a higher purpose that might dissuade them from getting involved in this kind of thing,” he continued.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/01/JohnMexico.mp3

