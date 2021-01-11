https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/antifa-bullies-powells-books-removing-andy-ngos-book-still-sells-60-versions-mein-kampf-video/

Iconic Portland book store Powell’s Books has now become the focal point of the antifa terrorists, as the thugs showed up to protest the store for carrying Andy Ngo’s book. Somehow the book store is now all of a sudden of a hub of evil fascists.

TRENDING: WARNING: DO NOT ATTEND Armed Protests at State Capitols Before Inauguration! – POSSIBLE SINISTER PLOT HATCHED BY RADICAL LEFT TO TAKE AWAY GUN RIGHTS!

That’s right, not even the long-time book store is immune from antifa’s rage. Powell’s has been an integral part of the Portland community for several decades.

Willamette Week reports:

Responding to customer outcry, Powell’s Books announced Monday it would not carry in its stores a book by the conservative pundit Andy Ngo critical of Portland anti-fascists, but would continue to sell it online.

His book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, will be published by Hachette on Feb. 21. Over the weekend, local activists launched an online campaign demanding Powell’s drop the book.

Powell’s responded that it had not hand-selected the book, but copies had been automatically supplied by Hachette, the publisher. The bookseller said it would not promote the book, or place it on store shelves.

That answer satisfied few. Several dozen people protested outside the front doors of Powell’s City of Books on West Burnside Street on Monday afternoon, blocking the front doors, and pledged to return Tuesday morning. Others criticized Powell’s for bowing to pressure about which books it would stock.

In response to an inquiry from WW, Ngo said he was disappointed.

“Given that Powell’s dedicates part of every year to banned and censored books, it’s a shame they’ve made the decision to restrict in-store sales of a book by a local author weeks ahead of release,” he said. “However, I also have sympathy for them given how ruthless Antifa have been in vandalizing and hurting local businesses.”

KOIN 6 reports that they ended up closing the store for the day and ushered customers out another exit.

But that isn’t enough for the maniacal communists, who are still upset, because reasons!

Ironically, Powell’s still sells over 60+ version of Mein Kampf on their website. You know, an actual nazi book.

One crazed protester actually addresses this, and excuses carrying Mein Kampf because it’s historical and not current:

Ironically, Powell’s holds an annual “Banned Books Week” where they celebrate works that had previously been deemed by the mainstream to be too controversial.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...