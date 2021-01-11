https://justthenews.com/government/congress/authorities-are-working-hold-people-accountable-after-events-nations-capital?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Authorities are working to hold people accountable after the events that occurred in Washington DC last week, including the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington Michael Sherwin said during a Tuesday press conference that “given the enormity of the actors we saw both inside and outside the Capitol, the range of criminal conduct is really, I think again, unmatched in any type of scenario that we’ve seen, the FBI or the DOJ.”

He said more than 70 cases have been charged so far.

“Just yesterday our office organized a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors—their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges related to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington Michael Sherwin said during a Tuesday press conference.

Sherwin described the pipe bombs that were discovered outside of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee as “real devices.”

“They had explosive igniters, they had timers. We don’t know obviously exactly why they did not go off, that’s being investigated. They were destroyed, disabled by Capitol Police with the assistance of the ATF and that is all obviously being vetted and investigated,” Sherwin said.

[embedded content]

