https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bidens-choice-lead-dojs-civil-rights-division-melanin-endows-blacks-greater-mental-physical-spiritual-abilities-video/

Kristen Clarke, Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, believes black people are superior to white people because they possess more melanin.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson obtained shocking statements Clarke made in 1994.

“Melanin endows blacks with greater mental, physical, and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured by Eurocentric standards.” Kristen Clarke wrote.

WATCH:

TRENDING: WARNING: DO NOT ATTEND Armed Protests at State Capitols Before Inauguration! – POSSIBLE SINISTER PLOT HATCHED BY RADICAL LEFT TO TAKE AWAY GUN RIGHTS!

Kristen Clarke, Biden’s choice to lead the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, has some truly wild theories about racial differences: “Melanin endows blacks with greater mental, physical, and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured by Eurocentric standards.” pic.twitter.com/l0W4gteGFL — August Takala (@AugustTakala) January 12, 2021

On Sunday Joe Biden promised to make it his priority to help blacks, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans reopen and rebuild their small businesses.

“Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild,” Biden said.

Whites need not apply.

Sounds racist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

