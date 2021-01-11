https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/01/11/cbs-bashes-maskless-gop-rep-who-helped-protect-their

When Trump-backed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol viciously beating Capitol Police and chanting “hang Mike Pence,” leading to the death of five people, Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma was one of the few lawmakers who sprang into action to help police protect their colleagues and reporters in the chambers. But according to multiple CBS reporters, he was a terrible guy because he did it all while refusing to wear a facemask.

In photos from that terrible day, Congressman Mullin can be seen helping to stack heavy furniture to bar the door and prevent the extremists from streaming into the House chamber, and do God only knows what, since one attacker was photographed carrying zip ties. Despite that, CBS political reporter Grace Segers bashed him on Friday for not wearing a facemask while doing it.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin was one of the lawmakers who bravely helped barricade the doors to the House chamber. But according to video obtained by @PunchbowlNews, he was not wearing a mask, and even appeared to decline one when another lawmaker was handing them out. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 8, 2021

What a way to thank someone who literally put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

Then on Monday, CBS pounced on the comments of Democratic Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ), who tested positive for coronavirus. “Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. I have tested positive,” she wrote on Twitter.

And without questioning the Congresswoman about where else she could have been exposed to the virus, CBS chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes pushed the claim she caught it from Republicans.

“New Jersey Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman announced today, that she tested positive [for coronavirus] after sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks. Video from last week shows a group of House Republicans rejecting masks, while they were being held in close quarters for hours with nowhere to go,” Cordes purported.

In the video Cordes shared, viewers could see Rep. Mullin declining a surgical mask that was offered to him. And of course, Cordes didn’t care to see if any Republicans had tested positive to before blaming them for being the source. And on that note, with so many people crammed together, it’s basically impossible to pin down who it was.

The Congresswoman could have had it before Wednesday and she only started showing symptoms more recently. The science tells us it can take up to 10 days for symptoms to show.

In reacting to CBS’s ridiculousness, partially Segers’, MRC TV’s Brittany M. Hughes summed it up best:

So, to recap what we’ve learned, here we have a man who place himself in the line of fire – possibly literally, as he didn’t know what stood outside the door – and helped block the doors while people like Segers stood back and watched, shaking in her pumps, she’s upset because he wasn’t wearing the appropriate face diaper while defending her against an immediate and potentially deadly threat. As if things couldn’t possibly get any more stupid.

Stupid indeed.

The transcript is below:

CBS Evening News

January 11, 2021

6:39:59 p.m. Eastern (…) NANCY CORDES: New Jersey Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman announced today, that she tested positive [for coronavirus] after sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks. Video from last week shows a group of House Republicans rejecting masks, while they were being held in close quarters for hours with nowhere to go. (…)

