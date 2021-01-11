https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-jim-acosta-white-house-anchor/2021/01/11/id/1005184

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta is being reassigned, the network said Monday.

Often a verbal sparring partner with President Donald Trump and White House press secretaries the past four years, Acosta will become CNN’s chief domestic correspondent. His duties will include weekend anchor coverage, the network said, per The Hill.

Acosta, 49, has been with CNN since 2007 and has served as the network’s chief White House correspondent since 2018.

Late in 2018, the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials following a testy exchange with the president, who called the reporter “a rude, terrible person.”

Acosta’s press access eventually was restored after CNN threatened to sue.

A book titled “The Enemy of the People” was published by Acosta in 2019. He said the book detailed “the dangers he faces reporting on the current White House while fighting on the front lines in President Trump’s war on truth.”

Acosta tweeted an excerpt from that book Sunday in a reference to the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday.

“If a politician’s supporters are so blinded by their own passions that they can walk up to a journalist at a political event and scream that she’s a traitor,” he wrote in the book, “or anonymously threaten a reporter’s life on social media, then we, as a society, are surrendering something far greater than politics. We are surrendering our decency, and perhaps our humanity. It is perfectly fair to ask how does this end without suffering.”

Nearly two hours later, Acosta tweeted about his job change.

Acosta tweeted:

“On to the next adventure! After eight years at WH, I’m moving into a new role as anchor on weekends and chief domestic correspondent for @CNN, a new challenge I’m very excited about. Will miss my WH colleagues. But I know they’ll be great covering the Biden admin. See you soon!”

CNN also announced anchor Jake Tapper’s weekday program will expand to two hours, and Tapper will “serve as the network’s lead anchor for all major Washington events.”

