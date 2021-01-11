https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533757-dc-attorney-general-says-trump-organization-improperly-paid-49k-bill-incurred

President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE‘s 2017 inauguration committee was accused on Monday of paying a bill charged by the Trump Organization, further complicating a legal battle stretching back to the president’s first days in the White House.

The Washington Post reported that Washington D.C.’s attorney general, Karl Racine (D), said in court filings that the inauguration committee paid a nearly $50,000 bill incurred by Donald Trump Jr.’s assistant, a Trump Organization employee, for reserving several rooms at the president’s D.C. hotel during the 2017 inauguration.

That bill should have been paid by the president’s for-profit business, Racine wrote, not the donations-funded inauguration committee, which handles funding and logistics for the president’s various inaugural weekend galas and events.

“The Trump Organization was liable for the invoiced charges,” wrote Racine’s office, according to the Post. “The [Inaugural Committee’s] payment of the invoice was unfair, unreasonable and unjustified and ultimately conferred improper private benefit to the Trump Organization.”

“The [inaugural committee] knew, and continues to know, that the amounts it paid under the Loews Madison invoice for legal obligations incurred by the Trump Organization were for charges the [inaugural committee] had not approved or authorized, and for prohibited private purposes,” Racine’s filing continued.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Racine’s office initially sued the Trump inaugural committee at the beginning of last year, accusing it at the time of spending roughly $1 million of its funds on renting a ballroom at a Trump Organization property for the inauguration that went mostly unused.

The committee, Racine wrote at the time, “violated District law when it wasted approximately $1 million of charitable funds in overpayment for the use of event space at the Trump hotel.”

