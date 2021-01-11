https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/facebook-purging-content-phrase-stop-steal-platform-no-questioning-fraudulent-election-results-will-allowed/

Last week Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Shopify, Twitch, etc. banned the President of the United States from using their platforms.

The tech giants then colluded to shut down their competitor Parler.

Now Twitter is banning any questioning of the 2020 election results.

TRENDING: WARNING: DO NOT ATTEND Armed Protests at State Capitols Before Inauguration! – POSSIBLE SINISTER PLOT HATCHED BY RADICAL LEFT TO TAKE AWAY GUN RIGHTS!

And now Facebook is taking down any content with the phrase “Stop the steal” from their platform.

BREAKING: Facebook says it’s removing content containing the phrase “stop the steal” under the company’s Coordinating Harm policy. It’s also keeping a pause on all ads in the U.S. about politics or elections. pic.twitter.com/lLaK4ZqB1l — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 11, 2021

However, the anti-Trump group “Not My President” is still active after four years.

What bullsh*t.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

