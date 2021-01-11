https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/facebook-purging-content-phrase-stop-steal-platform-no-questioning-fraudulent-election-results-will-allowed/

Last week Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Shopify, Twitch, etc. banned the President of the United States from using their platforms.

The tech giants then colluded to shut down their competitor Parler.

Now Twitter is banning any questioning of the 2020 election results.

DISSENT IS NOT ALLOWED: Twitter Will No Longer Allow Any Questioning of Fraudulent Election

And now Facebook is taking down any content with the phrase “Stop the steal” from their platform.

However, the anti-Trump group “Not My President” is still active after four years.
What bullsh*t.

