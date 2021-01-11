https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/fbi-releases-picture-man-they-want-question-connection-capitol-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a photograph Tuesday of a man want to question in connection to the murder of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick at the U.S. Capitol Building.

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy was among those who have shared the photo of the man, who appears to be a middle-aged caucasian, sporting a blue knit cap with the letters ‘CFD’ stitched across the front.

The FBI shared a second image of an individual in the same clothing holding a red cylindrical object – possibly a fire extinguisher, which is what was purportedly used to beat 51-year-old Sicknick to death during the siege Wednesday on the building. Sicknick died Thursday evening after succumbing to injuries sustained while defending the building against a crowd that stormed Capitol Hill intent on interrupt the congressional certification of the 2020 electoral slate.

More than 60 people have been charges in connection with last week’s events that led to the deaths of five individuals, according to the Justice Department. The FBI has asked community members to, in some cases, assist with the identification of individuals who may have been onsite during the breach.

