https://www.ntd.com/patrick-byrne-this-is-a-communist-party-takeover-focus-talk_551547.html

Patrick Byrne, founder and former CEO of Overstock, has studied in China and has always had the wish that China and America could form an alliance based on common values and make the world a better place. However, after the 2020 U.S. election, he felt betrayed.

In this interview conducted on Jan. 9, 2021, Mr. Byrne shared his experience in China, his view of foreign interference in this election, as well as the worrisome direction this country is heading toward.

