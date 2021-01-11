https://justthenews.com/government/congress/freshman-rep-madison-cawthorn-facing-backlash-speaking-rally-capitol-attack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Newly sworn-in GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is losing support for speaking alongside President Trump last week at Washington, D.C., rally that occurred shortly before the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building.

“There is a new Republican Party on the rise that will represent this country, that will go and fight in Washington, D.C.,” he told the crowd, estimated to have been in the thousands.

Shortly thereafter, Cawthorn tweeted: “I’m fighting a battle for our Constitution on the house floor with other patriots. The battle is on the House floor, not in the streets of D.C.,” just as protesters arrived at the Capitol building.

However, Cawthorn also promptly condemned the violence, which he called “despicable.”

He gave similar responses on Twitter and in a news interview.

Still, former Henderson County Sheriff George Erwin Jr., once a major supporter of Cawthorn, has now shifted his allegiances

“Once a word leaves your mouth you can’t take it back in. And you can either incite or you can calm with the words you use. And I have seen no calming words,” said Erwin, who was slated to become the district director for the new congressman.

Carl Mumpower, the former chairman of the Buncombe County GOP, which is headquartered in western North Carolina, defended Cawthorn’s youth, claiming that those far older and more experienced are having just as difficult a time finding their footing in Congress following last week’s attack.

“There are very experienced people in Washington falling all over themselves in the midst of the chaos up there right now and that’s from both parties. We shouldn’t be surprised that a new young man in such a daunting role may not function ideally,” said Mumpower, according to the Tribune News Service.

