https://justthenews.com/government/security/gofundme-raises-571-family-officer-who-died-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A GoFundMe campaign established to support the family of the police officer killed last week during the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building has over $600,000, as of Tuesday.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday as a result of injuries he suffered a day earlier during the riot at the Capitol, in which demonstrators stormed the building to protest and delay the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Sicknick was reportedly struck with a fire extinguisher. Later that day, he collapsed in his division office and was transported to a hospital, where he died a day later as a result of his injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched Saturday by another Capitol Police officer to raise money for the Sicknick family, on Monday exceeded its goal of $250,000 in pledges.

“The tremendous support we have received from the U.S. Capitol Police, the law enforcement community, and the community as a whole has been overwhelmingly warm and generous,” Sicknick’s family said in a statement. “We’re very grateful for everyone’s kindness during this difficult time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

