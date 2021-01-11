https://basedunderground.com/2021/01/gop-leadership-is-distancing-from-trump-the-gop-needs-new-leadership/

The best proof we’ve seen that demonstrates what many of us have felt for a long time is watching Republican lawmakers and executives distance themselves from President Trump. Some of us have believed the apparent embrace of the President and his policies by leaders in the GOP was manufactured and/or feigned for political expediency only. In other words, people like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham were only pretending to defend the President because they could use him. Now that he seems to be leaving (though some of us aren’t so sure that’s actually the case), they’re scrambling back to the swamp-infested shadows of Republican establishmentism.

Many are calling for the formation of a new party. I’m not completely opposed to the idea if a valid one can be built, and that would require the full backing of President Trump himself. But that’s not my preference. Call me stubborn, but why should we be forced out of the Republican Party by people who are not actual Republicans? Okay, so for complete transparency I’m not technically a Republican. I’m a registered Independent. But I haven’t voted for a Democrat in my life and I can’t imagine voting for a Democrat until after I’m dead and someone steals my ballot. The closest label I have is conservatarian, and that’s not even adequate. I just love America and whatever that means as far as my classification status is up to whoever cares about such things.

The Republican Party should be controlled by, you know, Republicans. President Trump’s brand of politics is populist Republicanism. It’s like standard Republicanism with an America-first mentality that disavows neoconservative principles. It also engages in principles that are not traditionally Republican such as fair trade instead of free trade and bigger budgets than we’d like. I’m not happy with the big budgets, but it seems like there are only six or seven in the House and maybe three in the Senate who actually walk the walk of fiscal conservatism, so that’s a battle for later. Right now, we need to either get a new party going or we need to replace the tired Republican Establishment leadership in the GOP with populist Republicans.

Either option needs to be pushed forward immediately. Perhaps both need to get going until we see which direction, if either, that President Trump is going to go. And that’s the case whether he ends up miraculously correcting the results of the fraudulent election or not. Call me a glutton for punishment but I’m still holding out hope for a miracle before January 20th. If that miracle comes, very little changes with our goals.

No matter who is sitting in the Oval Office on January 20th, the first and only political goal of President Trump’s supporters is to dismantle the Republican Party. If that means a new party, fine. If that means evicting the swamp scum and replacing them with true Trump-supporters, fine as well.

If you’re looking for a plan, I don’t have one yet. I hate being the guy that says “do something” without actually participating in the solution, so needless to say I’m working on something. Not sure what that is yet, but I’ll recognize it when I see it. And if I don’t see it, then we’ll form it. That’s how these things work. Conservatives are reeling from Big Tech’s sneak attack on us. And by “sneak attack” I don’t mean they were being sneaky. They’ve been telling us for years they were going to take us out eventually and too many of us waited until eventually came. We’re suckers, but hopefully now we’re awake.

Apologies if you were hoping for some great news, but I really don’t care. No offense. But in our complacency we’ve hopefully been stung enough times from the annoying little progressive bees buzzing in our faces for the last few years to realize we can’t rely on McConnell or Graham to do the right thing. We need to revamp the GOP or cut bait and leave.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

