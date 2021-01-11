https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-will-vote-resolution-calling-pence-invoke-25th-amendment-remove-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democratic-led House is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a resolution formally calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office with eight days remaining in his term.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that Pence should invoke the amendment due to protesters storming the U.S. Capitol building after a pro-Trump rally.

The resolution, proposed by Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, calls for Pence to “convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president.”

The resolution focuses on Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.

“These insurrectionary protests were widely advertised and broadly encouraged by President Donald J. Trump, who repeatedly urged his millions of followers on Twitter and other social media outlets to come to Washington on January 6 to ‘Stop the Steal’’ of the 2020 presidential election,” the resolution reads.

The vote is expected to take place at about 7:30 Tuesday evening.

