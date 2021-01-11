https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/stand-president-trump-74-million-americans/

The media, politicians and the D.C. swamp haven’t got a clue what the people think and feel. As a matter of fact, they are always dead wrong about everything.

Let’s start with my personal experiences on Wednesday morning. As the leading conservative radio host in Las Vegas, with the powerhouse afternoon-drive radio show on KBET 790, I called for a Trump car parade to celebrate President Donald Trump and show the media how we felt about the obviously stolen election.

Thousands of cars and an estimated 10,000 people showed up. Pound for pound (per capita), this might be the biggest turnout for President Trump in all of America – in a town never known for politics, let alone conservative politics, and in a state Democrats and the media claim Trump lost.

Last time President-elect Joe Biden showed up here, 20 people showed up for him. A Biden car parade later in the day attracted a few dozen cars.

At my parade, thousands of cars adorned with American flags and Trump flags dominated the world-famous Las Vegas Strip for three hours. As usual, this outpouring of love and support for Trump went unrecorded by the media. There was barely a mention on any local TV news program, no mention in the Vegas newspaper.

Par for the course. This is the same media that have ignored the remarkable outpouring of love and support for President Trump for four long years. They just make believe it doesn’t exist. My event is certainly exhibit A.

Exhibit B is the emails I received in the 48 hours after the march for Trump in Washington, D.C., and the tragic events that unfolded at the tail end. If the media think they’ve turned Trump supporters against Trump, if Democrats think they’ve won and demoralized us, if the RINO Republican establishment thinks it has killed the MAGA movement, I have news for them.

My fan base represents the groundswell and pulse of the national Trump movement. My show isn’t just a Las Vegas show. It is syndicated across the United States of America by USA Radio Network. My fans represent 74 million Trump voters. Here are the valuable takeaways:

1. All of them still love and support President Trump.

2. All of them strongly believe the election was stolen by Democrats.

3. The overwhelming majority now distrust – and, in many cases, despise – the GOP for abandoning President Trump.

4. Almost every letter I received asked me to put a group together and form a new Patriot Party. They want President Trump to play a leading role.

5. They will never again trust, watch or read anything from the mainstream media. The media have killed themselves. They have lost all their credibility and half their audience.

6. They will never trust the election process ever again.

7. Democrats are evil tyrants out to destroy the Silent Majority. Censorship and draconian policies will be drawn up to destroy us and take away our income assets, freedom, guns and free speech. The GOP leadership is made up of cowards. It’s up to us to fight for ourselves. That’s why the media are demonizing Trump and all of his supporters – to intimidate us into not fighting back or speaking up.

That’s the reality of what 74 million Trump supporters and voters believe moving forward – whether you like it or not. And anyone who refuses to listen or understand is a fool.

One last observation by yours truly: This is about jealously. It always was. Donald J. Trump is an outsider, a celebrity billionaire, which no one in D.C. has ever been. Trump is a man of the people. His detractors are all owned by the D.C. swamp. The American people mean nothing to them. And they mean nothing to the American people.

A reported 2 million Americans sacrificed their time and money to come to Washington, D.C. It was a grass-roots, spontaneous outpouring of love for President Trump. Nothing like it has ever been seen in America’s history.

That’s why the jealous media and D.C. swamp conspired to demonize Trump and his supporters. They’re jealous and scared to death of the power we have (if we stick together).

Trump is a hero to 74 million voters. Mitt Romney will never get this love or respect. Neither will Sen. Lindsey Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They can fit their fans into a phone booth.

These D.C. swamp insiders are all green with envy. They hate and resent Trump. They hate and resent the middle class and the Silent Majority for loving Trump. They hate their own base.

Great job, guys. Now we hate you back.

From this point on, please contact your senators and members of Congress, the media and the CEOs of stores you shop at and tell them, “I stand with President Trump. We will always stand with Trump.”

