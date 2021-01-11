http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jf09udAodGA/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reiterated his promise to oppose packing the court or ending the filibuster.

After viewing a clip of his earlier vow, Manchin responded, “It’s all the same. Nothing’s changed.”

Manchin added that if incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tries to pressure him to end the filibuster, he’ll tell Schumer to try to work with Republicans.

On the issue of statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, Manchin stated, “I’m happy to look at all of these issues, but I’ve said what I’ve said on the others.” And that the Senate is supposed to work with input from the minority party.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

