Co-host Meghan McCain says the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week should be “prosecuted like any other terrorists who have attacked our homeland,” and suggested that those found guilty even be sent to prison in Guantanamo Bay.

What are the details?

During ABC’s “The View” on Monday, McCain and her co-hosts were discussing the prospect and timeline of impeaching President Donald Trump when she interjected, “I just think we need to treat domestic terrorists the way we do actual terrorists.”

“I think we need to consider all, all, all possibilities,” she continued. “I’m not against sending these people to Gitmo. And that may sound extreme, but these are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic, they should be treated the same way we treat Al Qaeda.”







McCain delivered a similar statement on Twitter ahead of the show, writing, “The MAGA terrorists should be prosecuted like any other terrorists who have attacked our homeland and be given the same severity of consequences. They should also be tried for treason. No mercy.”

According to Newsweek:

So far, more than 120 individuals have been arrested in connection to the pro-President Donald Trump riot that occurred at the Capitol on January 6. According to Associated Press, the U.S. Attorney’s office for D.C. filed 17 federal court cases against alleged agitators, while 40 more cases were filed in the Supreme Court. More are expected to come as more arrests are made.

Also on Monday, it was announced that two U.S. Capitol Police officers were suspended for alleged misconduct during the Capitol siege, and another 10 to 15 investigations into law enforcement actions are ongoing.

Anything else?

McCain also joined her co-hosts on “The View” in urging for Trump to be ousted either by Congress or his own administration over the attacks ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The president has been accused by Democrats and a number of Republicans of inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol, which left five of his supporters and a police officer dead.

“They have to send a direct message, Republicans and Democrats, that this cannot stand and there have to be ramifications,” she said. “If we let this stand and we don’t have — I’m 100% for impeachment, the 25th Amendment — anything and everything to get him out now, because the existential threat of violence is still here.”

