In a recent article published by the New York Times, Americans were informed that the college football champion of 2020 would not be playing in the title game.

Ahead of the national championship game, the NYT wrote, “Who will be college football’s next national champion, Alabama or Ohio State? The correct answer should be neither.”

According to the NYT, “The team we should be cheering won’t be on the field at Hard Rock Stadium near Miami next Monday.”

On “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat Gray read an excerpt from the NYT article that stated, “The University of Connecticut, which was the first Football Bowl Subdivision team to squarely face the coronavirus and decide against playing a single snap during a raging pandemic.

“Given the pain and tumult of the last year, it can be hard to remember there was a time when the powers that rule major college sports were more concerned about the virus than about fattening their bank accounts.”

“That is unbelievable,” Pat said. “Football players who are there to showcase their abilities on the field lost an entire season.”

