California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he supports fellow Democrats’ effort in Congress to impeach President Trump, but that’s not his primary concern amid a deadly surge in coronavirus cases in his state.

“I appreciate that focus, and I support it, but that’s not my focus right now,” said Newsom, according to Politico.

California now has over 30,000 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the state’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly on Monday passed a measure called for the immediate removal of the president.

The measure was brought by Assembly member Chad Mayes, an Independent and former assembly Republican leader.

The measure passed 51-6, with most of the assembly’s 19 Republicans declining to cast a vote.

