https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/parler-ceo-says-he-getting-death-threats-following-apps-removal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Parler CEO John Matze says he’s getting death threats following App Store, Google Play and Amazon’s web hosting services effectively shutting down the social media app.

“People (are) threatening my life,” Matze said Tuesday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “This is not just our civil liberties. They can shut down” a half-billion-dollar company overnight.

Parler is an alternative to Twitter on which conservatives migrated after Twitter began censoring some of their accounts, even prior to the social media giant last week removing of President Trump’s account.

Apple and Google then barred Parler from their sites Saturday. And Amazon announced it would no longer host the app after midnight Sunday, according to the Daily Caller.

Apple said it removed Parler from the App Store because its policy does not allow “threats of violence and illegal activity” and that “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety”.

Matze questioned why decisions were made and enforced on the same day and without warning.

“We read it online in the news first,” he said. “That is shocking. And then after they set that example, you know, we get email after email. It’s almost like you’re just waiting, who’s going to be next dumping us?”

Matze said he is going to keep fighting to get his app back up but that he faces challenges in doing so, noting that other servers are reluctant to host Parler.

Parler on Monday sued Amazon.

“We will be back up eventually because we’re not going to give up,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

