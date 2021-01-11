https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/amid-bitter-political-divisions-25-voters-support-splitting-us-two?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A sizable percentage of U.S. voters support a proposal to split the country into two separate countries – amid bitter political divides, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Twenty-five percent of respondents back “splitting the red states and blue states into separate countries,” a plan that would effectively give Republicans and Democrats respectively dominate.

A very solid majority, 62%, oppose such a measure.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

Political divisions in the U.S. have become even more bitter and divided in the wake of the 2020 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden in a close contest and amid concerns about voting irregularities in the U.S.’s election process.

