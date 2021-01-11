https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rep-tim-ryan-two-capitol-police-officers-suspended-cop-guard-member-arrested-investigations-storming-congress/

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said Monday that two Capitol Police officers have been suspended and that either a National Guard member or Capitol cop was arrested as a result of investigations into the storming of the Capitol last Wednesday. A total of ten to fifteen officers are being investigated, Ryan said. Ryan has oversight of the Capitol Police as Chairman of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee.

Ryan said one officer was suspended for posing for a selfie with a protester inside the Capitol and another was suspended for wearing a MAGA hat and apparently directing protesters in the building.

The Hill reported Ryan said there is no indication of an inside job, “Ryan, who chairs the funding committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said there was no evidence of a broader “inside job,” or indications that members of the force had cooperated with or organized with the insurrectionists…Ryan confirmed that there were between 10 to 15 total investigations for misconduct during the event taking place.”

Ryan made the remarks during a virtual press conference:

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH): 2 Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the January 6th riots. pic.twitter.com/TXRZeRHwDS — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2021

Longer version:

Selfie cop video:

Why is a member of the Capitol Police taking a selfie with members of the mob? pic.twitter.com/m75Wmob2NM — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) January 6, 2021

