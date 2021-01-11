https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-investigating-death-threats-against-mike-pence_3652398.html

The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly investigating alleged death threats directed at Vice President Mike Pence.

After President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, a massive amounts of tweets with the hashtag “Hang Mike Pence” were allowed to trend on Twitter.

The hashtag and its related content were blocked later by Twitter.

“We blocked the phrase and other variations of it from trending. We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter,” a company spokesperson told The New York Post. “There are Rules for trends—if we identify accounts that violate these rules, we’ll take enforcement action.”

The phrase originated from widespread outrage on Jan. 6 after the vice president made known his intention to certify the disputed election results.

According to Mediate, the CEO of Parler John Matze told the outlet that they had taken down some of Lin Wood’s posts on the platform.

“Yes, some of his parleys that violated our rules were taken down,” said Matze.

He also questioned why Twitter didn’t take down screenshots of Lin’s post.

“I’m curious why Twitter never took down that tweet with the screenshot. Seems to be spreading Lin’s message, which was a violation on Parler,” Matze said.

Mediate contacted Wood for comment, to which he responded that he didn’t know that Parler removed his posts.

“I am unaware of any actions by Parler to take down my posts,” Wood said, according to Mediaite. “If such action occurred, I received no notification of it. My post about Pence was rhetorical hyperbole conveying my opinion that his actions on the Electoral College vote were treasonous to We The People.”

Pompeo Responds on Twitter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the ban with his personal account, condemning the act and comparing it to something the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would do. The CCP exercises ironclad control over internet content and has a strong firewall that blocks people in mainland China from accessing the web freely.

“Silencing speech is dangerous. It’s un-American. Sadly, this isn’t a new tactic of the Left. They’ve worked to silence opposing voices for years,” Pompeo wrote. “We cannot let them silence 75M Americans. This isn’t the CCP.”

Pompeo posted another statement with a picture that apparently shows a massive unfollowing of Republicans on Twitter and a massive increase in followers for Democrats.

“This is how you create an echo chamber,” he said.

Correction: The headline has been updated to show that the Secret Service is investigating, not the FBI. The Epoch Times regrets the error.

