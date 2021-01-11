https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-allows-reinstatement-requirement-obtain-pill-used-abortions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday moved to allow the enforcement of a federal requirement that women must obtain mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, in person.

A lawsuit was waged regarding the requirement and a federal judge had issued an injunction in July.

The court’s three liberal members did not support the move to allow enforcement of the rule. Justice Elena Kagan joined Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a dissent. The court document noted that Justice Stephen Breyer “would deny the application” for stay.

