Michael Beller is no longer employed by PBS, the organization said in a statement after Project Veritas released recordings which it said featured comments made by Beller.

In the recordings, Beller, identified by Project Veritas as Principal Counsel for PBS, can be heard making a comment about the children of GOP voters being placed “into reeducation camps.”

The man says “… we go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away … we’ll put them into the reeducation camps.”

In one video clip he states that “Trump is close to Hitler.”

“This employee no longer works for PBS,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday. “As a mid-level staff attorney, he did not speak on behalf of our organization, nor did he make any editorial decisions. There is no place for hateful rhetoric at PBS, and this individual’s views in no way reflect our values or opinions. We strongly condemn violence and will continue to do what we have done for 50 years – use our national platform and local presence to strengthen communities and bring people together.”



