Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey have each recently announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Schneider, who noted that he is not feeling symptomatic, said that some Republican lawmakers did not wear masks last week while members of Congress were sheltering together due to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff,” Schneider said in a Twitter thread.

Rep. Jayapal in a press release blasted people for not wearing face masks: “Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,” she said in a statement.

Rep. Coleman on Monday noted that she “mild, cold-like symptoms.”

“Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test,” she said in a tweet on Monday. “I have tested positive.”

